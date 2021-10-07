Polish constitution with primacy over EU law: top court

On Thursday, Poland’s top Constitutional Court issued a judgment on the principle of the supremacy of EU law over national law. The judges ruled that several articles of the EU treaties were inconsistent with the Polish Constitution, questioning the primacy of European Union legislation over the national acts.

Top court sitting on primacy of Constitution over EU law adjourned

see more

The decision was made by a majority of votes; two dissenting opinions submitted. In the justification, it was stressed that the treaties did not grant any competences to the union’s organs in the area of shaping the judiciary in the member states of the community.

The judgment specified that the provisions of the Treaty on EU, authorising national courts to review the legality of the appointment of a judge by the president and the resolutions of the National Council of the Judiciary on the appointment of judges are inconsistent with the Polish constitution.

Furthermore, the EU provision authorising national courts to bypass the provisions of the constitution or rule on the basis of annulled norms was deemed unconstitutional as well.

In March, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki submitted an application to the Constitutional Court after the judgement of the Court of Justice of the European Union. At that time, the CJEU ruled that the current form of the National Council of the Judiciary did not guarantee the impartial appointment of candidates for judges.

The Prime Minister’s application contained three points, including the constitutionality of the principle of primacy of EU law and the principle of sincere cooperation between the states of the European community.