Poland to erect barrier on border with Belarus

“A decision has been made to build a very serious barrier on the border. It will be very difficult to cross. European experience shows that this is the only effective method,” Jarosław Kaczyński, deputy Prime Minister and the leader of the Law and Justice (PiS), senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition, reported on Thursday.

On Thursday, a meeting of the Committee for National Security and Defense Affairs devoted to the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border was held.

According to Mr Kaczyński, the situation on the border, led by Alyaksandr Lukashenka, had been planned for many months in retaliation for the support of the Belarusian opposition by Poland and the EU.

“We discussed [within the EU]… the decision to build a very serious barrier… a barrier that will be very difficult to cross,” he reported, adding that “the experience of many countries, e.g. Hungary, Greece, shows that it is the only one effective method.”

“How long will it [the construction] take? I cannot say at the moment. It is still before the final decision as to which companies will build it, but these companies are basically already selected and the model has already been prepared,” Mr Kaczyński said.

He added that the details of the project were presented on Wednesday at the meeting of the Security Committee in Warsaw.