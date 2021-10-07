Close to 50 pct of Poles support state of emergency on Belarus border

Artur Reszko/PAP

Just under half of Poles support the introduction of a state of emergency on the Polish border with Belarus to curb the growing number of migrants trying to get into Poland, according to a new poll.

The Research Partner poll, published on Thursday, found that 46 percent were in favour of the state of emergency, while 36 were opposed, and 17 percent had no opinion on the matter.

The poll also found that 45 percent supported, while 37 percent were against, a recent 60-day extension of the emergency laws, and 19 percent had no opinion.

Nearly 60 percent were opposed to admitting migrants from Belarus, and 18 percent said they should receive some form of aid.

Most of those supporting the use of emergency laws were males aged between 35 and 54.

Research Partner ran the survey on October 1-4 on a representative sample of 1,071 adult Poles.