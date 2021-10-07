Nearly 50 pct of Poles support state of emergency on border with belarus: poll

According to a new poll conducted by the Research Partner, just under half of Poles support the introduction of a state of emergency on the Polish border with Belarus to curb the growing number of migrants trying to get into Poland.

The poll, published on Thursday, showed that 46 percent of Poles were in favour of the state of emergency, 36 percent were opposed, and 17 percent had no opinion on the matter.

It also found that 45 percent supported, while 37 percent were against, a recent 60-day extension of the tate. 19 percent of respondents had no opinion.

Nearly 60 percent of those surveyed were opposed to admitting migrants from Belarus, and 18 percent of them said they should receive some form of aid.

Most of those supporting the introduction of emergency laws were males aged between 35 and 54.

Research Partner ran the survey between October 1 – 4 on a representative sample of 1,071 adult Poles.