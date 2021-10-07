Electricity prices increase will strongly affect households: central bank’s head

“The recent increases in electricity prices, which are already affecting enterprises, will also affect households,” Adam Glapiński, the head of the National Bank of Poland (NBP), said at a press conference on Thursday.

He stressed that electricity price increases are now of unprecedented scale.

“The growing quotations of CO2 emission allowances, which result from the European Union’s climate policy… lead to a significant increase in electricity prices in Europe,” he pointed out.

“The rise in prices is not only affecting enterprises, but is already affecting and will affect households even more. What is happening now is of an unprecedented scale. We as a central bank have no influence on it,” he stressed.

He added that energy prices may be influenced by fiscal policy and the government may affect them by manipulating excise duties, VAT, or by making compensations.

However, the head of the NBP noted that such actions would reduce budget revenues, which would have to be compensated from other sources.