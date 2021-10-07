Council of Europe top official calls for action on border crisis

"It is artificial migration, human trafficking organised by the Belarusian government which despises human rights and the dignity of refugees," Daems added.

Rik Daems, president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (CoE), has condemned the Belarusian government’s actions to foment a migration crisis and called on the Polish and CoE’s parliaments to press the European Commission for more aid.

Rik Daems on Thursday addressed the Polish upper house, the Senate, and said that the current situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, created by Alexander Lukashenko’s regime, was scandalous.

He also said that “Belarusian hybrid attacks that increase migration have recently become one of the hottest topics in Poland.”

“It is artificial migration, human trafficking organised by the Belarusian government which despises human rights and the dignity of refugees,” Daems added.

He also accused the Lukashenko regime of trying to destabilise the region at the expense of people.

Daems suggested Polish MPs and senators should combine their forces with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and ask the European Commission to step up its involvement in solving the border problem while respecting human rights and the Geneva Convention.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have accused the government of Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, of bringing migrants from the Middle East and Africa and then pushing them across the EU border in an effort to destabilise the EU in retaliation for sanctions that Brussels has imposed on Minsk.

The Polish border guard every day reports hundreds of illegal attempts to cross the Polish border, which is also the eastern border of the EU, from Belarus. Warsaw says Minsk has invited thousands of migrants only to take them to the Polish border later on and encourage or even force them to cross it.