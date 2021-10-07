Polish President discussed migration with his Cypriot counterpart

Polish presidential couple started their official visit to Cyprus. President Andrzej Duda spoke with his Cypriot counterpart, Nicos Anastasiades, about the migration crisis that affects both Poland and Cyprus.

The head of the Polish state emphasised that the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka was responsible for the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border. During the meeting, he assured that the Polish authorities were doing everything possible to protect the external border of the European Union and prevent the influx of illegal immigrants from Belarus.

The president also recalled that Poland supported Cyprus in the face of the migration crisis in that country. In response to the request of the Cypriot authorities, the Polish government sent 80 modular houses to the island, which were sent to a refugee centre in Limnes.

President Duda also assured his counterpart about Poland’s support for Cyprus concerning the future of that country.







“I assured [president Anastasiades] that we are friends and we want to have as many friends as possible all over the world. We are friends with both Greece and Turkey, we have always taken the position that the most important thing is that international law is respected,” he said.

During the two-day visit to Cyprus, the presidential couple will meet representatives of the Cyprus authorities, the Polish community abroad and Polish archaeologists working on the island.

President Andrzej Duda will visit the headquarters of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, and will also meet the head of the Cypriot Orthodox Church, Archbishop Chrysostom II and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, Annita Demetriou. The visit is related to the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Poland and Cyprus.