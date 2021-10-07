Julian Kulski was a true hero and patriot: Donald Trump

“Julian E. Kulski was a true hero and patriot. The hardships and sacrifices related to the struggle for freedom and independence of Warsaw, which he and his family endured, are proof of courage and a source of inspiration,” former US President Donald J.Trump wrote in a letter read during Professor Kulski’s funeral on Thursday.

Warsaw insurgent, ‘informal advocate of Polish affairs’ in US dies, aged 92

Professor Kulski was a Warsaw insurgent, colonel of the Polish Army, professor of architecture, founder of the Kulski Foundation for Polish-American relations. He also received the Commander’s Cross with the Star of the Order of Polonia Restituta.

Donald Trump, addressing the wife of prof. Kulski wrote: “Melania and I sadly received the news of the death of your wonderful husband Julian.”

“Our nation’s strength lies in fearless defenders of faith, family and freedom like Julian,” the previous President of the US pointed out.

He emphasised that the late Pole would forever remain in their memory due to his unwavering devotion to his wife and family, love and affection for Poland, and patriotic pride in America.

“Melania and I would like to express our gratitude for all that your husband has accomplished in his life and for his countless contributions to the community and our wonderful country,” Mr Trump wrote.

Professor Kulski was laid to rest at the Powązki Cemetery in Warsaw.

