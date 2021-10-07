Lewy’s new restaurant paying homage to Poland’s sporting legends kicks off in style

Officially opened at the beginning of the week, the striker’s food and drink emporium pays homage to not just the footballer’s own accomplishments, but also those of Poland’s other sporting legends.

NINE's Restaurant & Sports Bar/Facebook

Billed by some as being the final piece of the jigsaw, Robert Lewandowski’s long-awaited restaurant has begun operations inside Warsaw’s revamped brewery complex in the heart of the capital’s Wola district.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Offering no shortage of sporting references, the design incorporates goal nets to act as petitions between seating booths, bar stools redolent of the plastic seats seen in stadiums, and tables embossed with pitch markings and other such frills.Leszek Szymański/PAP

Named Nine’s in honour of the number that Lewandowski has worn ever since starting his career at Znicz Pruszkow, the project has been built to cover a staggering 1,300 sq/m spread across four-floors of a historic 19th century malthouse.

Formerly the heart of Haberschule & Schiele, a brewery that would later grow to become the largest in the entire Kingdom of Poland, the investment has been split, according to the management, to riff on different themes: “Each zone will offer a completely different experience both culinary and sporting,” they said. “They tell different stories but express the same love for sport.”

Leszek Szymański/PAP

NINE’s Restaurant & Sports Bar/Facebook

Never is the touch of Lewandowski far away – referring to his shirt number, prices have been fixed so as to feature the No. 9 throughout the menu, whilst the restaurant’s signature is set to become a Bavarian-style pretzel shaped in the figure of nine.Leszek Szymański/PAP

Specifically, this entails a sports bar in the basement with an octagonal bar and over 20 screens to relay action from across the globe.

The first and second-floors, meanwhile, have been handed over to a restaurant serving “American cuisine with an Asian and Polish twist”.

Staunch fans of the forward will be able to view swag related to his glittering career – among these, the boots he wore when he broke Gerd Muller’s goalscoring record, an autographed mural and an array of jerseys and other such trinkets.Leszek Szymański/PAP

Elsewhere, the final floor will function as an event space featuring a large screen facing onto seating that mimics the tribunes found in football grounds.

Formerly the heart of Haberschule & Schiele, a brewery that would later grow to become the largest in the entire Kingdom of Poland, the investment has been split, according to the management, to riff on different themes: "Each zone will offer a completely different experience both culinary and sporting," they said. "They tell different stories but express the same love for sport."

Moreover, staunch fans of the forward will also be able to view swag related to his glittering career – among these, the boots he wore when he broke Gerd Muller’s goalscoring record, an autographed mural and an array of jerseys and other such trinkets.

Copious wall space and display cases have been set aside for other sporting icons with the horde including a basketball signed by former NBA pro Marcin Gortat, the skis of the world-beating ski jumper Kamil Stoch and boxing gloves once worn by Andrzej Golota.

Going back further in time, fans will also see trainers belonging to Olympian Irena Szewińska – the only athlete on the planet to have held records in the 100-metre, 200-metre and 400-metre categories – not to mention items relating to Kazimierz Gorski, the football coach credited as being the brains behind the Polish national side’s golden age in the 1970s.

The first and second-floors have been handed over to a restaurant serving “American cuisine with an Asian and Polish twist”.NINE’s Restaurant & Sports Bar/Instagram

The aim, say the management, is to not simply spotlight Lewandowski, but also the achievements of Poland’s other greats.

The aim, say the management, is to not simply spotlight Lewandowski, but also the achievements of Poland's other greats.

Though this has been done to brilliant effect, never is the touch of Lewandowski far away – referring to his shirt number, prices have been fixed so as to feature the No. 9 throughout the menu, whilst the restaurant's signature is set to become a Bavarian-style pretzel shaped in the figure of nine.

Already proving a hit since welcoming its first guests on Monday, few F&B ventures have attracted as many column inches in recent times – as such, the restaurant has already stopped taking bookings for the occasion of the upcoming Poland v San Marino match.