Poland reports 2,007 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 29 deaths

Poland recorded 2,007 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 29 deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 2,085 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 2,103 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 2,013 recorded the day prior, including 207 patients on ventilators, against the total of 745 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 95,647 people are under quarantine. So far 2,665,829 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 37,739,171 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,559,022 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.