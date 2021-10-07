EU diplomacy calls on Russia to take action regarding Anna Politkovskaya’s murder

On the 15th anniversary of the murder of Russian journalist and human rights defender Anna Politkovskaya, EU diplomacy called on Russia to ensure that all those responsible be brought to justice.

“We call on the Russian government to ensure that all those responsible for the murder of Anna Politkovskaya are brought to justice through an open and transparent trial. We expect Russia to honour its domestic and international commitments under the UN, OSCE and the Council of Europe to protect human rights and democratic values,” a statement by Peter Stano, the spokesperson of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell said.

Russia: On the 15th anniversary of her murder 🇪🇺 pays tribute to Anna Politkovskaya @novaya_gazeta 🇷🇺 failed to adequately investigate it & must ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. Independent media in 🇷🇺 are under unprecedented pressure https://t.co/Lm3dmoOdkD https://t.co/82evmiIkqU

— Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) October 7, 2021

“On October 7, 2006, Anna Politkovskaya was shot dead in her block in the centre of Moscow. Her case remains unresolved. In 2018, the European Court of Human Rights found that the Russian state had failed to properly investigate the crime. The Court found in particular that although the authorities found and sentenced a group of people who directly commissioned the murder of Ms Politkovskaya, it did not take appropriate investigative steps to find the person or persons who ordered the murder,” the spokesman added.

At the same time, he pointed out that the 15th anniversary of the journalist’s death falls at a time when independent media and civil society are facing unprecedented pressure from the Russian authorities, especially by classifying an increasing number of media, civil society organisations, but also individual journalists and activists as “foreign agents”.

“The European Union will continue to fight human rights violations and violations of international law. We stand in solidarity with Russian civil society, human rights defenders and independent journalists and will continue to support them in their important work,” Josep Borrell, the representative of the European External Action Service (EEAS) stressed.

Anna Politkovskaya was a journalist for the “Novaya Gazeta” independent newspaper in Russia. She covered events that criticised the Russian government, including Russia’s war with Chechnya and the curtailing of democracy by President Vladimir Putin. She was murdered in her block in Moscow on October 7, 2006. Till this day the criminals responsible for her death were not found.