PGNiG to diversify gas supplies to the Polish market

“PGNiG follows the principle of securing continuous, uninterrupted gas supplies to Polish consumers. This entails the need to diversify gas supplies to the Polish market and to become independent of supplies from Russia as soon as possible,” said Paweł Majewski, the CEO of the Polish gas giant PGNiG SA.

Congress 590, a testimony to the strength of Polish economy: State Assets Min

see more

“Last year, we managed to fight back against Gazprom, which had a positive impact on the company’s financial results by several billion PLN. PGNiG’s results are stable,” Mr Majewski assured. He took part in the discussion panel “New opportunities for the Polish economy” held as part of the 6th edition of Congress 590 in Warsaw.

“But it is indeed difficult to resist the facts, which are also noticed by our partners in the West, that Russia, with the help of Gazprom, controls the gas market in Europe in a sense, holding a dominant position there, which results in a gigantic increase in gas prices,” he explained. He believes that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would only make western and southern Europe even more dependent on gas supplies from Russia, which is why Poland aims to diversify suppliers.

“We conclude additional contracts with Americans for the supply of liquefied gas (LNG) from the Gulf of Mexico, which will reach us through the gas terminal in Świnoujście, and in the future also through the floating terminal in the Gulf of Gdańsk, which is to be built by GAZ-SYSTEM S.A.,” he said.

Poland is also buying new concessions on the Norwegian shelf in order to bring as much gas from that extraction to Poland as possible using the Baltic Pipe.

He noted that both the European Green Deal and Poland’s Energy Policy until 2040 assume that gas is to be a transitional fuel in the energy transformation process. As a result, the demand for gas will increase by as much as 50 percent in the next decade.

“We are also not forgetting about the need to decarbonise in the future. We are a company with the greatest competencies in gas extraction, but also storage and distribution. We are thinking about decarbonised green gases, mainly biomethane, but also hydrogen,” Mr Majewski explained.

He added that PGNiG is currently testing installations that would allow the transmission and storage of a mixture of natural gas and hydrogen. Together with PKN Orlen, the national oil giant, it is investing in a company that is to develop a network of biomethane plants in Poland. These steps are to ensure safe supplies in response to the growing demand for gas on the Polish market.