Poland ready to increase number of Covid-19 hospital beds

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

A spokesman for the Health Ministry has announced that Poland is prepared to increase the number of beds available to coronavirus patients to 17,000-18,000 in the near future, and to 12,000 in the coming 24-48 hours.

“Other patients will not be affected,” Wojciech Andrusiewicz told Radio Plus on Thursday morning.

“If we are to compare the current situation to what was going on a year ago, we had 4,000 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients last year, while now it is 2,100,” he said.

Poland recorded 2,085 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 33 deaths on Wednesday, against 1,325 cases reported on Tuesday.

According to Andrusiewicz, the number of new cases is likely to reach 5,000 a day by the end of October.