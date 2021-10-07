COVID-19: 2,007 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 2,007 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country 2,916,969 including 175,337 still active. The number of active cases was 175,337 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 29 new fatalities, eight from COVID-19 alone and 21 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases.. The death toll in the country rose to 75,803.

Photo: Poland IN

According to the ministry, a total of 95,647 people are quarantined and 2,665,829 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 173,937 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday, a total of 37,739,171 vaccine doses have been administered. 19,559,022 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 207 out of 745 available.

Photo: Poland IN

As of Thursday morning, as many as 237,120,073 coronavirus cases, 4,841,348 deaths and 214,276,552 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 44,918,565. India has the second most with 33,894,312 cases and Brazil third with 21,517,514.