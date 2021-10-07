Gazprom uses gas supplies as a weapon: expert

“The Russians manipulate the gas supply ofn the EU market, using the energy crisis for their own purposes. Nord Stream 2, which, according to the Russians, is supposed to solve the problem, can only make it worse,” said Wojciech Jakóbik, the editor-in-chief of the portal biznesalert.pl, in daily “Rzeczpospolita” on Thursday.

“The phenomenon observed on the gas market in Europe in autumn 2021 can already be called a crisis. Gas prices rising by several dozen percent per day to levels unseen in history, as I checked recently, USD 1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters destabilise the power and other sectors industries dependent on this fuel in Western Europe,” emphasised Wojciech Jakóbik in an analysis for the newspaper.

In his opinion, “the Russians are deliberately limiting the supply in Europe, limiting the use of the Belarusian and Ukrainian routes, as well as the sale on the stock exchange despite the obvious market premise that you should sell as much as possible when the price is high.”

The expert believes that this is “the subject of a new antitrust investigation by the European Commission.” He reminded daily’s readers that the previous investigation “ended in 2018 with a lenient settlement for Gazprom, which apparently did not change the behaviour of this monopolist, which this time should suffer penalties like Google or Facebook, which the Commission did not hesitate to punish, unlike the Russian company-with leniency.”

”This is why Poland and countries such as the Czech Republic, Spain, Romania and France are calling for an investigation of the manipulation ofn the gas market during the Council of the European Union scheduled for October 21-22,” Mr Jakóbik explained.

“It is time for Europeans to remember once again that energy is the domain of hard security, especially in such a hostile neighbourhood of the Russian Federation, which aims to manifest influence in Central and Eastern Europe,” he emphasised.

Mr Jakóbik believes that “the EU has tools to defend itself and can create new ones.”

“The question of whether it wants to remain unanswered, the best example of which is the impasse in the Nord Stream 2 case,” he wrote.