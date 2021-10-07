CJEU decides in favour of Polish capacity market

German and Swedish energy companies acted against the European Commission’s (EC) consent to the Polish capacity market. Both companies are demanding the cancellation of the decision and have filed a lawsuit to this end. However, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) rejected the request of Tempus Energy Germany GmbH and T Energy Sweden AB, maintaining the permit for the Polish capacity market.

“The capacity market, which is a tool for ensuring energy security, will be able to function unchanged. The ruling on the Polish capacity market is particularly important now, when energy systems are undergoing a low-emission transformation. Ensuring adequate power reserves and its availability is the key to stable electricity supplies,” Michał Kurtyka, Climate and Environment Minister said.

“In competitive auctions, capacity suppliers may obtain a contract in exchange for ensuring the availability of power and supplying electricity in the event of a threat to the security of the energy system,” the Climate and Environment Ministry stressed.

The act introducing the capacity market in Poland has been in force since the end of December 2017. The EC approved this project in February 2018. In March 2019, the German and Swedish companies applied for the withdrawal of the European Commission’s consent. The application was filed with the CJEU.

Poland as a country and some energy companies like PGE (Polish Energy Group) S.A., Enel X sp.z o.o., and Enspirion sp.z o.o. joined the case as interveners. The Polish government was represented by a Plenipotentiary at CJEU. With the support of the Climate and Environment Ministry an appropriate argumentation to support and defend the EC’s decision was developed.