11 pct in September fewer new premium cars registered y/y: report

In September this year 5,965 new premium cars were registered in Poland, 11 percent less year on year and almost 10 percent less than in August, reported the Automotive Market Research Institute Samar.

In total, from January to September 2021, 68,000 were registered in Poland. 175 high-end cars, up 29.83 percent compared to the same period last year, when the market weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic ordered only 52,510 cars, Samar said.

As he indicated, the result at the end of September 2021 is also better than the result achieved in January-September 2019, when national communication departments recorded 56,297 in databases.

According to Dariusz Balcerzyk from Samar, September is traditionally a period of increase in purchases after the summer holidays, when the demand for cars is lower. This year, however, car sales were lower in September than in July or August.

“This is largely the result of the automotive market’s problems with limited availability of cars for the past several months. These, in turn, are due to the lack of semiconductors necessary to equip cars. Therefore, the production of some models has been significantly limited or even stopped, which has a clear impact on deliveries. cars and the condition of the market,” the expert explained.

According to the data from the Institute, BMW is the leader at the end of September, Audi is second, and Mercedes is the top three. Volvo is just behind the podium, Lexus is fifth. Jaguar recorded a loss of 34.9 percent y/y.

Tesla, on the other hand, can still boast the largest increases expressed as a percentage. From January to September 2021, national communications departments recorded 622 American electrics in their databases, and the year-on-year increase in the number of registrations was 371.21 percent.