Polish Army to begin using new Abrams tanks in coming year: Def Minister

“The Polish Army should be using the first of its new American-made Abrams tanks next year,” said Mariusz Błaszczak, Poland’s Defence Minister, after meeting the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday.

NATO expels eight ‘intelligence officers’ from Russian mission to alliance

see more

Poland announced in mid-July that it would purchase 250 of the latest Abrams tanks from the USA. The tanks are to be stationed in the eastern part of the country. The government programme for the purchase of the tanks along with a logistics and training package amounts to PLN 23.3 bn (EUR 5.1 bn).

“We discussed co-operation, the strengthening of Polish-US defense relations and equipping the Polish Army with state-of-the-art equipment,” the Polish Defencse Minister said.

He added that the US Secretary of Defencse would be making a trip to Poland at the end of October to iron out the details of the Abrams tank purchase. “Everything indicates that the first Abrams tanks will be in use by the Polish Army next year,” he said.

Mr Błaszczak said that the conversation with Mr Austin also concerned the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border. “I presented our assessment of the hybrid attack on the Polish border, and therefore on the border of the European Union. I also presented an assessment of the security of our NATO flank,” said the minister.







He stressed that Poland spends large sums on defence, because “it is a condition for Poland’s development and security” not only for our country, but also for its neighbours.

Another topic raised was the Pentagon’s assessment of the deployment of US troops in the world, the so-called Global Posture Review to be announced by the end of this year.







Minister Błaszczak stated that he could not reveal the results of the review, but added that the conclusions resulting from it were “very interesting.” At the same time, he did not answer directly the question of whether the US military presence in Poland would be increased or changed as a result of the process. He added, however, that Secretary Austin asked him about the Polish point of view on this subject and “on the threats coming from the east.”Mr Błaszczak stressed that Poland is an ally that can be relied on.

The American official emphasised that Poland and the USA had strong ties. He mentioned that he himself “fought side by side with Polish soldiers” in Iraq. “I will never forget their courage,” said Mr Austin, who was in the past the commander of US forces in Iraq and the head of the Central Command (CENTCOM), responsible, inter alia, for the Middle East and Afghanistan region.

Mr Błaszczak announced that further talks with the head of the Pentagon are planned, incl. in Brussels during a meeting within NATO, as well as in Warsaw, where he invited the American. The date is not yet known. After talks with Austin, Blaszczak went to meet Senator Tammy Duckworth who sits on the Senate Armed Forces Committee.

The visit of the head of the Ministry of National Defense will last until Friday. On Thursday, he will visit Polish soldiers training in Patriot systems in Oklahoma, and on Friday, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, a place of Marian sanctuary known as “American Częstochowa,” he will unveil a plaque commemorating the Battle of Warsaw.