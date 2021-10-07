Polish FM, PACE head discuss situation on Polish-Belarusian border

On Wednesday Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau met with Rik Daems, the head of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). The main topic of the conversation was the situation in Belarus and the Polish-Belarusian border, the Foreign Ministry announced.

“Minister Rau called for the Council of Europe to maintain interest in the deteriorating human rights situation in Belarus, including the repressions affecting representatives of the Polish minority. During the meeting, the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border was also discussed,” the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The head of the Foreign Ministry emphasised that the migration crisis was deliberately created by the Belarusian regime in order to destabilise the internal situation in EU countries. “It was agreed that urgent actions by the international community are needed to solve the crisis,” the ministry added.

During his visit to Poland, Mr Daems also met with the government’s plenipotentiary for equal treatment, Anna Schmidt. On Thursday he will also talk to Tomasz Grodzki, the Senate speaker. During his visit to the senate the head of PACE is supposed to give a speech.