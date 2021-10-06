CJEU turns down Poland’s motion to annul ruling on Disciplinary Chamber

Deputy Chief Justice of the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) Rosario Silva de Lapuerta turned down Poland’s motion to annul the July 14, 2021 ruling that ordered the immediate suspension of the application of the national provisions pertinent to the qualities of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court.

On July 14, Poland was ordered to “immediately suspend” the application of the national provisions pertinent to the competencies of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court. Still, Poland filed a motion to annul the ruling and submit the matter to the CJEU’s Grand Chamber of fifteen judges (including the president and vice-president) for revision.

But CJEU’s Rosario Silva de Lapuerta turned down the motion on Wednesday. She justified her move stating that according to the rules of conduct, the CJEU Deputy Chief Justice either rules individually on the suspension of execution of rulings or on the exercise of other temporary measures or hands the motion over to the Court immediately.

The Deputy Chief Justice took into consideration Poland’s arguments referring to the change of condition that “would ensue from the fact of the issuing by the Polish Constitutional Court of the July 14, 2021 ruling” that the CJEU ruling is contrary to the Polish constitutional order. Ms Lapauerta concluded that in line with the “established ruling of the CJEU the principle of priority of the EU law sets the precedence of the EU law before the law of member states.”

The matter at hand refers to the bill on the overhaul of the law in the form of organisation of common courts, the law on the Supreme Court and some other laws, that came into force in Poland on July 14, 2020.

Finding the national provisions violating the EU law, on April 1, 2021, the European Commission decided to bring the action to the CJEU demanding the declaration of infringement of a member state, i.e. Poland. According to the Commission “the law forbade all national courts to investigate the compliance of the EU’s conditions pertinent to independent and impartial court established previously on the grounds of a law.”

While awaiting the ruling concluding the legal proceedings in the case number C-204/21, the Commission called on the CJEU for executing temporary measures against Poland compelling her to suspend the application of the provisions based on which the Disciplinary Chamber was deemed pertinent to rule on matters on the allowing of holding judges and court assessors criminally liable or of their temporary detention, arrest or forced delivery to a location and of the suspension of consequences of the laws that have already been issued by the Disciplinary Chamber.