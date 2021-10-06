EU court has exceeded its jurisdiction in its ruling – dep speaker

Art Service 2/PAP

A senior member of the ruling party Law and Justice has warned “things could end badly for the EU” after the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled on Wednesday that the re-allocation of judges was a threat to Poland’s judicial independence.

The comments from Ryszard Terlecki, who is deputy speaker of the Sejm (lower house of parliament), come a few weeks after he suggested that Poland may leave the EU owing to what he considers to be the unjustified interference by Brussels in Poland’s judicial system.

The ruling concerned the case of Judge Waldemar Żurek, who was transferred without his consent from a regional court in Kraków.

He subsequently brought a case in the matter to the National Council of the Judiciary (KRS), which ruled that there was no need to adjudicate. Subsequently, Żurek appealed against the KRS’s resolution to the Supreme Court, which then turned to the CJEU for help.

“Transfers without consent of a judge from one court to another or between two divisions of the same court are liable to undermine the principles of the irremovability of judges and judicial independence,” wrote the CJEU in a judgement published on Wednesday.

But the judgment angered Terlecki, who told the wPolityce.pl web portal on Wednesday: “We are heading in a direction which is unpredictable and one that is almost impossible to anticipate.”

“The demolition of the justice system would be disastrous for the state. It’s not something that we can afford to happen and we won’t allow the destruction of the state,” he added.

Terlecki went on to say that he did not know the timeline for a response to the decision, “but it is obvious to everyone that the Court of Justice of the European Union has overstepped its bounds.”

He warned that “the Union is headed in a direction in which, unfortunately, things may end badly. And this is something that it has brought upon itself.”

Terlecki, however, did not elaborate on just how “things may end badly.”

Asked whether the CJEU was trying to “put Poland in its place,” Terlecki pointed out that the ruling was also a “preventative measure” that would “discipline all those who will, or are in the process of carrying out reform of the justice system.”

According to the deputy speaker, the CJEU was trying to demonstrate that deviations from EU directives were not allowed, despite the fact that “systems in the EU countries of Poland, Romania and Hungary were lawful.”