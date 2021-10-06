Polish Presidential Couple arrives in Cyprus

President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda arrived in Cyprus on Wednesday. The Polish head of state will meet the country’s President, Nicos Anastasiades, pay a visit to the UN Peacekeeping Force headquarters in Cyprus and receive the golden key to the city of Paphos.

The official visit of the President will begin on Thursday with a “face to face” conversation with his Cypriot counterpart.

“We will talk about our bilateral relations and what we can do to each other on the EU forum. The President will report on the situation on our borders, show how Poland encounters a hybrid action [conducted by Belarus],” Jakub Kumoch, head of the International Policy Bureau, announced.

He also pointed out that 2021marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Poland and Cyprus.

“Poland was one of the first countries to recognise the Republic of Cyprus after it gained independence. Another important and connecting date in the modern history of both countries is 2004, when Poland and Cyprus became member states of the European Union,” he pointed out.

During the visit, in the presence of both Presidents, three documents will be signed: an agreement between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs on political consultations, an agreement between the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland and the Deputy Ministry for Research, Innovation and Digital Policy of the Republic of Cyprus on cooperation in the area of ​​cybersecurity and digital space, as well as the Cooperation Programme in the fields of science, education, culture, sport and youth for the years 2021-2025.

Andrzej Duda will also visit the headquarters of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, where he will meet Elizabeth Spehar, Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in Cyprus and the head of the UNFICYP mission.

The President and his wife will also meet representatives of the Polish diaspora in Cyprus, and in the evening they will take part in a gala dinner hosted by the President of Cyprus and his wife in honour of the Polish Presidential Couple.

On Friday, President Duda will meet with Annita Demetriou, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Cyprus.