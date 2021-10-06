First map of its kind in Europe shows 30 percent of Poland has 5 billion tree crowns

The map Krajowa Mapa Koron Drzew (map of tree crowns) was created by Warsaw-based MGGP Aero who spent years collecting data about the trees’ height, scope of their crowns and exact location.

MGGP Aero

A stunning new map shows that 30 percent of Poland is covered by over 5 billion tree-mendous tree crowns.

The map Krajowa Mapa Koron Drzew (map of tree crowns) was created by Warsaw-based MGGP Aero who spent years collecting data about the trees’ height, scope of their crowns and exact location.

The inventory of all trees in Poland required over 1,523,995 million laser measurements taken from above using LiDAR technology.MGGP Aero

The detailed map shows all of the trees which are over 4 metres tall and cover an area greater than 9 square metres in the country.

MGGP Aero said that visitors would be able to “quickly obtain comprehensive information about trees growing in the space you are interested in.”

The detailed map shows all of the trees which are over 4 metres tall and cover an area greater than 9 square metres in the country.MGGP Aero

The inventory of all trees in Poland required over 1,523,995 million laser measurements taken from above using LiDAR technology.

The total area of tree cover spans 9,669,476.2 hectares, which makes up 30.92 percent of the country’s area.

The first such map in Europe, each tree has specific information about the coordinates of the crown location, its area, and the tree’s height.

The first such map in Europe, each tree has specific information about the coordinates of the crown location, its area, and the tree’s height.MGGP Aero

The Lubuskie region has the most dense coverage making up 51.73 percent of the total area while the Łódzkie voivodeship has the sparsest coverage with 22.01 percent of the land shaded by tree crowns.

The Mazowieckie region, which is home to the capital Warsaw, has 26.78 percent crown coverage with the centre of the city having 14.10 percent crown coverage.

MGGP Aero were able to access data made available by GUGiK (Head Office of Geodesy and Cartography) in Poland and used their data production centre to process 19 terabytes of data to help create the national map.