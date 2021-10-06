Budding filmmaker debuts creepy new interactive thriller set in Poznań

Entitled ‘EXIT’, the film which has eight possible endings allows viewers to interact with the narrative, influence the events that unfold as well as the fate of the main character played by Herbert Młynarczyk.

A budding new filmmaker is looking to take the movie world by storm with a creepy interactive thriller set in Poznań.

Entitled ‘EXIT’, the film which has eight possible endings allows viewers to interact with the narrative, influence the events that unfold as well as the fate of the main character played by Herbert Młynarczyk who is being pursued by an ominous skulled creature with antlers.

Director and co-writer Tymoteusz Górski told TFN: “A young couple visits a museum. During the tour, a mysterious painting draws the boy’s attention.

“When it suddenly falls to the ground, the boy starts to panic and attempts to run away from security guards, getting lost in the process.

“Separated from his girlfriend, he tries to find his way back. Walking through unfamiliar corridors, the boy realizes the place is more than just a museum and he is not alone there.

“Someone or something decides to follow his every step.”

The 20-year-old added: “This story can unfold in many different ways. The boy will have to make choices to continue and will be aided by the viewers.

“Those following onscreen have to make decisions in the name of the protagonist, thus creating a unique storyline.

“These decisions can lead to eight different endings and each path allows the exploration of various rooms and artworks.

“But you have to hurry! The security guards are onto you and, perhaps, they are not the only ones looking for you.”

Although Netflix has recently released a number of interactive shows and movies where the viewer can click the options they want to decide the fate of the story, with Black Mirror being the first to use the technology at the end of 2018, Górski had already begun developing his story by then.

The director said: “The first idea was that the movie had to take place in a museum, a place with long corridors and paintings.

“The term “backrooms”, i.e. back rooms, spaces that bend the rules of the functioning of reality, was the inspiration. Where time is lost, as in the literature of Bruno Schulz.

“Of course, there may be more similarities to other works, because the art overlaps.”

An earlier production by Górski in 2018 about the Greater Poland Uprising called ‘Tutaj’ (Here) won him the ‘Let’s not waste this chance’ award out of 62 entrants and 20,000 PLN in prize money.