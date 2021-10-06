Abrupt spike in energy prices makes EU scratch head over solution to crisis

Gas prices have gone up 170 percent and electricity prices over 200 percent since the beginning of 2021, the data presented by the European Commission show.

Amidst the discussion held by the European Parliament in Strasbourg on the causes of such a sudden growth of gas-elec prices in the EU and the viable solutions thereof, Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said that the cost of gas would continue to be high in the near future.

“Market analyses show that this is a temporary situation. The prices of gas will remain high throughout the winter and should gradually drop in Spring next year, according to demand predictions. There is no doubt that we must undertake legislative action. In the past, Europe suffered high energy prices many times. The answer was to diversify energy sources and market integration,” Ms Simson said.

According to the commissioner, what had triggered the soaring prices came down to a number of factors. Firstly, the harsh winter of 2020/2021 that nipped at part of the gas reserves. Secondly, the post-pandemic increase in energy demand, especially in Asia. Thirdly, the gas extraction slump in Europe. Last but not least, smaller LNG deliveries and delays in reparation works of pipelines also contributed to the price spike.

Pointing the finger at Russia, Romanian MEP Siegried Muresan of the European People’s Party Group (EPP Group) said potential market manipulation should be put under scrutiny.

“We must make sure that no manipulation of energy prices in Europe on the part of state and non-governmental actors took place, be it the Russian Federation, Gazprom or what have you,” he said, adding that “should such a scenario be confirmed, sanctions would have to be imposed, on a private enterprise or not regardless.”

For their part, the conservatives argued that the spike in energy prices might have been brought about by decisions made on the EU level connected to, for instance, the European Green Deal. Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party MEP Beata Szydło said that “the European energy policy must be seriously revisited.”

“We should approach these solutions with a great deal of prudence. You have been touching upon what caused the spike in energy prices — [what caused them was] the Emission Trading System. Where were these decisions made? Here, in this chamber. It is the EU that allowed such solutions. It is the European Commission that has not opposed Gazprom’s construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. We reap the harvest of those decisions today,” Ms Szydło said.

The question of how to solve the problem divided the MEPs. The EPP, the socialists and the Greens were of the opinion that the development of renewable energy resources should be stepped on in order to make Europe independent of fossil fuels, the prices of which are liable to fluctuate.

The conservatives argued that the objectives of the Green Deal should be altered and the energy market partially deregulated.

The Commission suggested creating European natural gas warehouses and, in a shorter run, introducing surcharges for the most-afflicted energy consumers.