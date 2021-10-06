Legendary football coach to become National Stadium’s patron

The legendary football coach Kazimierz Górski will become the official patron of the PGE National Stadium in Warsaw. The ceremony will take place on Sunday during the “Football Festival.”

“In 2014, a monument appeared in front of the stadium, which reminds people entering the ‘PGE Narodowy’ of the outstanding history of Kazimierz Górski. This year, in turn, we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the coach’s birth. Therefore, together with the title sponsor of the stadium, PGE (Polish Energy Group), we decided to permanently associate the stadium with the legend of Polish football,” Włodzimierz Dola, president of the management board of ‘PGE Narodowy’, was quoted as saying in a press release.

“By commemorating Kazimierz Górski in this way, we take up the challenge of popularising the ethos he represented both on the pitch and in private life,” he added.

Kazimierz Górski was born on March 2, 1921 in Lviv, where his football career began. In 1952, he completed a training course at The University School of Physical Education in Krakow in order to take up training work after finishing his professional career.

Polish footballers led by Mr Górski, played in the memorable 1-1 draw with England on October 17, 1973 at Wembley Stadium in London, and advanced to the 1974 World Cup in West Germany, where they took third place.

Led by the famous coach, Polish players also won two Olympic medals: gold in 1972 in Munich, West Germany, and silver four years later in Montreal, Canada. His team also recorded a famous 4:1 victory over the Netherlands in 1975, when “Oranje” were the silver medallists of the World Cup.

Hundreds of articles, interviews, documents and books have been written about the life and achievements of Mr Górski, who passed away in 2006. In 2015, a monument to this exceptional trainer was erected on the promenade surrounding the National Stadium in Warsaw.