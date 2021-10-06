Judge re-allocations in Poland threaten judicial independence – CJEU

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

The CJEU said the same applied to moving a judge between two divisions of the same court.

“Transfers without consent of a judge from one court to another or between two divisions of the same court are liable to undermine the principles of the irremovability of judges and judicial independence,” the court wrote in a judgement published on Wednesday.

The ruling concerned the case of Judge Waldemar Zurek, who was transferred without his consent from the regional court of Krakow (southern Poland), and subsequently brought a case in the matter to the National Council of the Judiciary (KRS), which ruled that there was no need to adjudicate. Subsequently, Zurek appealed against the KRS’s resolution to the Supreme Court.

“The order by which a court, ruling at last instance and sitting as a single judge, dismissed the action of a judge transferred against his will, must be declared null and void if the appointment of that single judge took place in clear breach of fundamental rules concerning the establishment and functioning of the judicial system concerned,” the judgement continued.

“Such transfers may constitute a way of exercising control over the content of judicial decisions because they are likely not only to affect the scope of cases allocated to judges and the handling of cases entrusted to them, but also to have significant consequences on the life and career of those persons and, thus, to have effects similar to those of a disciplinary sanction,” the court wrote.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki criticised the ruling as destabilising. “An attempt to hit the core of the stability of the social and legal system is an attempt at far-reaching destabilization of this system,” he said and added “We cannot allow this.”

“If the European Court of Justice issues a ruling as a result of which hundreds of thousands of verdicts issued by judges appointed in recent years become questioned, it must be wondered what such a ruling will lead to,” he continued.

Morawiecki argued that the CJEU ruling “could hypothetically lead to very deep chaos” as it could cause uncertainty among Polish citizens as to the application of the law.

“Poland is a country of law based on the constitution,” he said.