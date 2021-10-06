Poland’s unemployment likely falls to 5.6 pct in Sept – minister

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The Polish unemployment rate likely declined by 0.2 percentage points month on month in September, to 5.6 percent, the family and social policy minister has said.

Marlena Malag on Wednesday presented initial unemployment data for September, as prepared by the ministry.

According to the ministry, there were 936,000 unemployed people officially registered at labour offices at the end of September, down by 25,000 or 2.6 percent compared to the previous month.

The figure was 88,000 or 8.6 percent lower compared to September 2020.

The western Wielkopolskie province enjoyed the lowest unemployment rate of 3.3 percent while the north-eastern Warminsko-Mazurskie was at the opposite end of the scale with 8.6 percent.

The most recent unemployment data from the country’s Central Statistical Office refer to August and show a 5.8-percent jobless rate.