COVID-19: 2,085 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 2,085 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country 2,914,962 including 173,937 still active. The number of active cases was 171,896 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 33 new fatalities, three from COVID-19 alone and 30 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases.. The death toll in the country rose to 75,774.

According to the ministry, a total of 89,217 people are quarantined and 2,665,251 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 173,937 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 37,708,589 vaccine doses have been administered. 19,550,834 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 190 out of 733 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 236,668,129 coronavirus cases, 4,833,157 deaths and 213,770,199 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 44,781,200. India has the second most with 33,871,881 cases and Brazil third with 21,499,074.