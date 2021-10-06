Polexit is fake news: PM for German media

“Poland wants to strengthen economic ties with EU countries and polexit is fake news,” said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in an interview for the German economic weekly “WirtschaftsWoche.” He named the “dynamic development of Poland” as one of his goals.

“Poland wants closer economic ties with the EU states, Polexit is fake news. [We are] striving for a higher level in the global value chain and want to raise the share of technologically advanced products in our export offer,” PM Morawiecki said, adding that this called for broadscale investment and sustained financing.







“The [COVID-19] pandemic is a turning point in the history of Europe and the world. Our answer is the PolishDeal. Within 100 days, we will implement the 10 most important projects that we promised voters: historic tax cuts, restructuring of health insurance, support for families and the elderly. We will increase spending on health care to 7 percent of GDP in the next six years, we will pay out tax-free pensions and increase fuel subsidies in agriculture,” he said.

“Economic policy must be pragmatic and open to change. Six years ago, the most important goal was to put Polish public finances in order. Today, our budget is one of the most stable in Europe. This opens up new possibilities for us. Six years ago, the economic recovery caused a huge increase in demand. Now we want to keep that up, but at the same time strengthen the investment impulse. The framework conditions are difficult: pandemic and geopolitical tensions. Our goal is clear: we want Poland to become one of the best economies in the world,” the PM declared.

Mr Morawiecki points to German companies and their investments in Poland as one of the reasons for the transformation of the Polish economy over the last three decades. “In 2019, the investment reached a level of around EUR 40 bn. Almost 6,000 German companies are operating here, employing 400,000. He points to the ‘good investment climate and many well-educated engineers in Poland’ and notes that trade between Germany and Poland has increased in the first quarter by 11.8 percent, so that Poland is now Germany’s third most important trading partner… I will continue to promote the expansion of the activities of German enterprises and offer conditions tailored to their needs,” he announced.

“From next year, a comprehensive and fast service for investors will be launched, under which they will receive a professional analysis of all tax and legal aspects of their business in one place. In addition, there will be favorable tax solutions for holding companies and investment incentives for financial institutions that will be able to deduct a part of VAT. In the future, the corporations included in the holding will be able to jointly settle not only income tax, but also VAT. On the other hand, lowering the minimal capital will also allow smaller companies to set themselves up,” he said.

Mr Morawiecki admitted that “the strict climatic requirements set out in the common EU environmental policy are a big challenge for Poland.”

“It is important for Poland to take into account all aspects of green transformation, including social and economic. Therefore, we need to spread out the commitments over the long term. But thanks to the Polish Deal, we are making our way to a sustainable and ecological economy. We will leave our descendants a country that is more environmentally friendly,” he pointed out.

“Energy transformation is one of our priorities,” the PM stressed. As he noted this is associated with significant costs, estimated at around EUR 350 bn in 2021-2040, but also with new opportunities. “We want to focus primarily on nuclear energy, but we also support wind and solar energy. Poland is the fifth largest producer of hydrogen, so we want to create ‘Hydrogen Valleys’ where cooperation between industry and universities and local governments will develop. Energy transformation in Poland can be a great opportunity for foreign investment,” the PM said

He indicated that the high cost of energy is not only Poland’s problem and indicated that “it results from the increase in carbon dioxide emission prices” and political background.Russia is manipulating the European energy market. It has supplied less gas than expected, so we have lower stocks for the winter. These concerns affect prices. This is exactly what we envisioned with the construction of the NS2, exerting political pressure and seriously threatening the security of the whole of Europe,” he emphasised.

“Poland has a stable economy with an established macroeconomic position. It’s the number one place of investment in CEE and ranks third in the EU. In the first four months of 2020, when the pandemic broke out, 165 new investments were created in Poland which is 15 percent more than the previous year. Poland is still a country trustworthy for investors,” the PM stressed.