Poland reports 2,085 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 33 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 2,085 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 33 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 1,325 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 2,013 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 1,963 recorded the day prior, including 190 patients on ventilators, against the total of 733 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 89,217 people are under quarantine. So far 2,665,251 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 37,708,589 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,550,834 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.