Daily Covid infections to reach up to 20,000 in autumn – Health Min

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s daily coronavirus infections are likely to reach 15,000-20,000 at the peak of the unfolding fourth wave of the pandemic, a Health Ministry spokesman has said.

Wojciech Andrusiewicz told the online video service Newsroom WP on Wednesday that the infections will go up to some 5,000 at the end of October.

And he warned that these infections “will not be the peak of the fourth wave.”

“The likely scenario is 15,000 to 20,000 infections,” Andrusiewicz said, adding that there were also pessimistic scenarios of up to 40,000 infections per day.

According to the spokesman, the latest wave of the pandemic is likely to peak in late November or the first half of December.

Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said earlier on Wednesday that the government was not planning any new restrictions on the economy.

“I don’t think any country in Europe can afford it now,” Kraska told Polish public Radio One.

“If we decide to react, it is going to be local measures, on the county scale,” he said.