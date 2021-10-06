Draft act unifying Polish state symbols directed to public consultations

On Tuesday the Government Legislation Center (RCL) published a draft act regarding Polish State Symbols prepared by the Culture, National Heritage and Sports Ministry. It deals with the legal status of the use of state symbols – the flag and the coat of arms of Poland, as well as the reorganisation of the text of the Polish anthem – by changing the order of the second and third verses.

The bill is intended to adapt state symbols to the requirements of new digital technologies and introduce corrections that have long been postulated by heraldists and musicologists – in the case of the national anthem. The act is to replace the existing regulation from 1980.

The proposed act is to introduce a colour pattern in the applicable graphic standards, organise the nomenclature of symbols (introducing the concept of the national emblem and the National Banner), increase the protection of state symbols (e.g. regulations on handling damaged flags or the use of flag inscriptions), as well as introduce a national bow.

Apart from introducing patterns of state symbols in line with modern printing and graphic techniques, the law would replace the second verse of the national anthem with the third verse and vice versa. According to unofficial Polish Press Agency sources the change in the anthem is a return to the original version of “Poland is Not Yet Lost” (Mazurek Dąbrowskiego) written by Józef Wybicki.

“Poland is Not Yet Lost”, also named “Song of the Polish Legions in Italy” was written by poet Józef Wybicki between 16 and 19 July 1797 during the stay of Polish legionnaires in Reggio Emilia, northern Italy. It is said that the Mazurek Dąbrowskiego was sung in public for the first time on July 20, 1797.

According to the Regulatory Impact Analysis the basic changes enforced by the act are:







1) The exchange of used flags; used national emblems; plates with national emblems







2) The introduction of new document templates, taking into account a new national emblem (e.g. certificates, passports)







3) Gradual replacement of uniforms for services using the national amblem







4) Replacing the seal with a new emblem.

The regulatory costs of the bill will amount to PLN 147.8 mln (EUR 31.95 mln) during a period of 10 years starting from the entry of the act into force.



The last change in the sphere of state symbols was related to the change of the political system in 1989 and the restoration of the crown to the state emblem.