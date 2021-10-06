Polish passport ranked tenth in Henley Passport Index 2021

The Polish passport is ranked tenth, alongside the Slovak and Lithuanian versions. This is the highest position occupied by the Polish document since 2006, when it ranked in 16th place. It allows the holder to visit 182 countries and territories without a visa.

From October 1, Polish citizens who would like to enter the UK, will have to show a valid passport, the Polish Embassy in London recalled on Monday.

European passports are the majority in the top ten of the latest ranking, with the German passport in second place.

The lowest ranked is the Afghan passport in 116th place. According to the Henley Passport Index, only 26 countries and territories can be visited without a visa. At the bottom of the ranking, slightly higher than Afghanistan, are passports of countries such as Iraq, Syria and Pakistan.

The latest report on border crossing options highlights the “growing inequality” between nationals. The Henley & Partners company points out that “strict restrictions initially introduced to contain the spread of COVID-19 are now being applied to limit the influx of people from the so-called South.”

The index does not take into account temporary restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Henley Passport Index is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). It includes 199 different types of passports and 227 destinations.