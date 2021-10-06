Poland can count on our solidarity: Hungarian FM

All those politicians who still insist on admitting immigrants should look at the western part of Europe and what has happened there over the past 6 years: the rise of anti-Semitism and parallel societies. We are forced to give up our traditions, our symbols and our way of life, Péter Szijjártó, head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry told Polish public broadcaster TVP Info.

Hungary accuses Ukraine of interfering in its internal affairs

see more

“They should think back to 2015, if we would have defended ourselves then, we would not be dealing with millions of immigrants coming to our continent now,” the Hungarian Foreign Minister said. He added that “the immigrants who came to Europe in 2015 pose a huge threat, certainly from a security point of view”.

During the interview, the Hungarian official also commented on the “hybrid warfare” of the Belarusian regime, recalling that his country was facing a similar situation.

“I think that if we are dealing with organised immigration flows on the border of another country, we can call it hybrid warfare. We have had similar experiences, earlier the Croatian government delivered immigrants to our border in an organised manner. Even an entire train filled with migrants with Croatian policemen on board came to Hungary from Croatia,” Minister Szijjártó stressed.

He also mentioned that “Poland can count on Hungarian solidarity, not only in this case, but in general”.

According to Mr Szijjártó, the only effective solution to the migration crisis is building a strong protective infrastructure at the border. The Hungarian politician recalled how his country in 2014 was struggling with the wave of migration, when “400,000 illegal immigrants” traversed his country “disregarding local laws”.

He also spoke about the freedom of the press both in Hungary and Poland making comparisons between some media outlets in Hungary in 2015 and some in Poland at the moment promulgate fake news.

“This shows very clearly that in Poland the media is mature and free. When there are attacks on both our countries for the alleged lack of freedom of the press, which of course is not true, one can also refer to the variety of opinions on this matter,” the Hungarian minister stressed.