Polish Passport ranks tenth in Henley Passport Index 2021

Leszek Szymański/PAP

According to this year’s Henley Index, a Polish passport allows the holder to visit 182 countries and territories without a visa.

The Polish passport places tenth in the ranking, alongside the Slovak and Lithuanian ones. This is the highest position occupied by the Polish document since 2006, when it ranked in 16th place.

European passports are the majority in the top ten of the latest ranking, with the German passport in second place.

The latest report on border crossing options highlights the “growing inequality” between nationals. The Henley & Partners company points out that “strict restrictions initially introduced to contain the spread of Covid-19 are now being applied to limit the influx of people from the so-called South.”

The index does not take into account temporary restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Henley Passport Index is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). It includes 199 different types of passports and 227 destinations.