Belarusian opposition activist appeals for support of mass media

Tsikhanouskaya was defeated in an August 2020 presidential election in Belarus, widely held to have been rigged, which saw President Lukashenko win a sixth term. Tsikhanouskaya, who claimed to have won a majority of the votes, had to flee Belarus in fear of imprisonment.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko’s competitor in last year’s election and opposition activist, has called on Poland and other countries to offer support to Belarusian mass media and social organisations.

“I am calling on Poland and other democratic countries to support us in building resistance by means of their increased assistance for Belarusian media, with special emphasis on investigative journalism, as well as editorial offices and organisations which have been forced to relocate,” Tsikhanouskaya said at the Warsaw Security Forum in Warsaw on Tuesday.

She also stated that, despite the claims by the Belarusian authorities, “a full-scale crisis has been going on in Belarus.”

“And the situation in my country poses a threat to its security,” she added.

Mass-scale protests against the Lukashenko regime took place in Belarus after the presidential election. Thousands of Belarusians have since been arrested and persecuted by the regime.