Poland’s wrestler wins gold at World Championships

Berit Roald/PAP/EPA

Magomedmurad Gadzhiev of Poland won gold in the men’s freestyle 70 kg category at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships in Oslo on Tuesday.

This is the first world championship title won by Poland in the men’s freestyle competition.

In the final round, Gadzhiev defeated Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan 2-1.

Gadzhiev, aged 33, was born in Dagestan.