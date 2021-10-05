PAP focuses on credibility, CEO says

"Of course, fast reporting is very important for us, but credibility is the most important thing today, just as it was 100 years ago," the PAP boss said.

Rafał Guz/PAP

PAP CEO Wojciech Surmacz has said that the agency’s key value is credibility, as evidenced in its widespread presence across Polish media.

On Tuesday, Surmacz delivered a speech at Congress 590, a conference focused on the Polish economy, in which he said that PAP enjoys about 90 percent daily information coverage in Polish media, quoting internet research firm Gemius’ data.

“This proves our impact on the public and on Polish media in general,” the CEO said.

“We verify information until it is confirmed to be true, and only then do we publish it,” he added.

“There are subjects or pieces of information that we verify for 24 hours or even longer, until we contact the source and confirm the information at the source – the first, second or third source, or preferably all of them,” Surmacz said.

Surmacz said that thanks to its versatile business model, PAP provides services not only to media, but also to PR agencies as well as private and state-owned enterprises.