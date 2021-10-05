End of summer pasturing celebrated in Polish Highlands

The period stretching from April 23, St Wojciech’s day, to September 29, St Michael’s day, is when sheep pasture on the upland meadows. This is also the time when delicious sheep’s cheese is produced.

The famous regional smoked cheese, oscypek, is a hallmark of the Polish highlands. It is a traditional holiday cheese in some European countries and is often pan fried and served with cranberry jam. Such a dish has been a hit among the tourists visiting Polish mountains, especially the city of Zakopane. However, the genuine oscypek, according to the EU regulations, has to meet certain requirements and can be sold only until the end of October.

With September already gone, it is time for the autumnal trailing, taking the sheep to their winter pastures. The trailing is done to music, and in festive costumes, as the herders return home from the hills.

“Tradition is a holy thing. If this dies, then so does the nation. People are forgetting this, but we still remember,” said Jan Kędzior, the head shepherd from Wisła, southern Poland.

St. Michael’s day is celebrated in full, festive, highland style. However, it is the harbinger of the end of the summer season. For the sheep’s cheese and these superb views, you’ll have to wait until spring though, for the sheep to return at the end of April.