Spotted Asian invaders takeover Warsaw

Although they are small, red or orange and they are deceptively similar to the Polish ones, the little invaders that overtook Poland’s capital are an exceptionally aggressive species of the Asian ladybird called Harlequin, considered invasive in Poland.

The Asian ladybird, first observed in 2006 in Poznań, western Poland, has already reached Warsaw. This species, which threatens its Polish counterpart, also feeds on aphids. Its clusters can consist of thousands of specimens.

Methods for combatting this invasive species including sealing doors and windows, as well as the installation of mosquito nets, whilst selected fragrances – citrus, menthol and camphor, can prove useful.