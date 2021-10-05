Around 40 percent of immigrants in Poland seek protection in the country

"Between 35 to 40 percent of people staying in guarded centres for foreigners are applying for international protection on the territory of the Republic of Poland. The remaining 60 percent are in the centres in order to secure procedures for their return," Skrzypczyk (L) said.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

A representative of the Polish Border Guard said on Tuesday that between 35 to 40 percent of. immigrants staying in Border Guard centres are applying for international protection in Poland.

Lt. Dorota Skrzypczyk, Border Guard official responsible for foreigners, said that a significant number of foreigners detained by the Border Guard do not declare their willingness to submit an application for international protection in Poland

“Some of them, during talks with officers, declare that their destination is other EU Member States. They do not express the will to stay in our country,” Skrzypczyk added.

Captain Aleksander Ułański, deputy director of the Management Board for Foreigners, said that about 1,500 foreigners are in guarded compounds. Twenty-seven percent are children under the care of their parents. Procedures for granting international protection are still pending. On the other hand, “proceedings regarding the obligation to return are being successively carried out, and if there is a final decision, these people must be sent back to their country (of origin – PAP),” he added.

Ułański assured that every centre cooperates with non-governmental organisations that provide it with legal assistance. This year, representatives of such organisations have visited centres more than 60 times.

Help for children who are housed in centres with their parents, is provided by volunteers from the Empowering Children Foundation.