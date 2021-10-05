Czech official asks for negotiations resumption over Turów mine

Martin Puta, governor of the Liberec region in the Czech Republic, called on Tuesday to the ministers and prime ministers of the Czech Republic and Poland to return to negotiations on the mine in Turów as soon as possible. Other Czech and Polish local government officials also called for it.

“I am deeply convinced that the negotiations between expert groups, environment ministers and both prime ministers will resume as soon as possible. Only a mutually binding agreement that will be acceptable to the Czech Republic and Poland can resolve the situation long-term,” Mr Puta pointed out.

A video was published on the Liberec region’s website, in which local government officials from Poland and the Czech Republic appealed for negotiations to be resumed.

“Our negotiators, climate ministers and deputy foreign minister went to Prague 17 times with specific flexible proposals, suited to meet Czech expectations,” Marcin Przydacz, deputy head of Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in an interview with Polish Radio, adding that each time the negotiations were hindered by the Czechs.

“It is a pity, because the people of the Liberec region could get concrete support to improve their situation,” he pointed out.

“Internal politics, as I understand it, prevailed here, rather than the desire to ensure a real improvement in the situation for the [region’s] inhabitants,” Mr Przydacz stressed.

On September 21, Poland was ordered by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to pay a EUR 500,000 daily fine for its failure to suspend operations at the Turów mine near the Polish-Czech border.

According to the CJEU, the fine is to be paid until the date on which that member state complies with the provisions of a court order made on May 21, 2021, when Poland was told to shut down the mine.