Migrant smuggling surges on Belarus border – Polish Border Guard

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The Polish Border Guard has said that they have seen “a gigantic increase” in the number of people smugglers on the border with Belarus.

Colonel Arkadiusz Matyjasik, deputy director of the Operational and Investigation Board of the Border Guard Headquarters, told a Tuesday briefing that this year alone, 197 people have been charged with organizing illegal migration from Belarus to Poland, with August and September accounting for 168 of the cases.

The same period last year saw just seven people charged.

“We are seeing a gigantic increase in the number of people… who transport migrants… further deep into Western Europe,” Matyjasik said, adding that these migrants are not interested in staying in Poland.

He added that the phenomenon of organised illegal migration had taken place on the Belarusian section of the Polish border in previous years but to “a much lesser extent.”

Most of the people suspected of organising illegal transports are nationals of Middle Eastern countries with residence permits of European Union member states.

“These people smuggle migrants for financial benefits… which, depending on the number of people transported and the destination… may amount to PLN 10,000 (EUR 2,175) per transport,” he said.

On Monday, officers of the Podlasie Border Guard Unit detained a Libyan citizen suspected of assisting in organising the illegal border crossing of six Iraqi nationals, and on Thursday a Georgian citizen was detained, who was transporting 13 migrants – 11 citizens of Iraq and two citizens of Turkey.

Poland, along with the Baltic States, has accused Belarus of deliberately flying migrants to Belarus and then pushing them across the borders with EU states in an attempt to destabilise the bloc.

In turn, Belarus has denied these accusations. Recently, Alexander Lukashenko claimed that while there are people in Belarus who are migrant smuggling they are citizens of other countries.

But the border services of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have repeatedly reported that migrants are receiving support from Belarusian officials, or are forced by them to enter the territory of EU countries.

Since August, the Polish Border Guard has thwarted over 10,000 illegal attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border, and 1,500 migrants have been detained and taken to refugee centres.

Last Thursday, Poland extended a state of emergency along its eastern border, introduced for 30 days on September 2, for another 60 days.