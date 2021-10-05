Frontex chief thanks Poland for helping secure EU eastern border

Fabrice Leggeri said that he was impressed by the assets deployed in controlling the border areas, where a state of emergency has been in force since September 2 due to increased migratory pressure.

The executive director of Frontex, the EU border and coast guard agency based in Warsaw, thanked Polish authorities during a visit to the Polish-Belarusian border for their help in securing the EU’s eastern external border.

Fabrice Leggeri added that he was impressed by the assets deployed in controlling the border areas, where a state of emergency has been in force since September 2 due to increased migratory pressure.

Warsaw accuses Minsk’s Alexander Lukashenko regime of facilitating the passage of irregular migrants, many from the Middle East, to the border with Poland in an attempt to destabilise the EU.

“Executive Director Leggeri reviewed the Polish Border Guard operations and was impressed by the means deployed to secure the border,” Frontex wrote in a statement posted on its website following Monday’s visit.

“He also thanked Poland for cooperating with Frontex since the beginning of the crisis through the ongoing exchange of information and providing the Agency with data on the situation on the Polish section of the external border,” the communique continued. “Poland has also been active in providing assistance to other countries under migratory pressure. Among others, it deployed the necessary equipment and human resources for the Frontex operation in Lithuania to also counteract the hybrid actions by Belarus.”

The release also said that Leggeri’s border visit, in which he was accompanied by Deputy Interior Minister Bartosz Grodecki and the deputy commander of the Polish Border Guard, Gen. Brig. Grzegorz Niemiec, formed part of routine cooperation between Frontex and Poland’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration.