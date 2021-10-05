Body of third diver recovered from flooded mine

Karol Kierzkowski, a State Fire Service official, said the recovery of the third body concluded the search operation.

Aleksander Koźmiński/PAP

Rescuers recovered the last body on Tuesday of three divers who died during a training exercise in a flooded coal mine in south-western Poland.

The bodies of the two other divers were brought to the surface on Monday.

The three divers, part of a group of six, failed to resurface on Sunday at the flooded Maria Concordia mine in the town of Sobótka. It was reported that they were experienced divers and were taking part in skills development exercises run by a private school.

According to accounts, after two of the divers failed to resurface, the third went down to try to reach them with a tank of compressed air.

Karol Kierzkowski, a State Fire Service official, said the recovery of the third body concluded the search operation.