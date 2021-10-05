High-end target transport system to be built by 2035: official

By 2035, we will build the target transport system of the world-class quality, declared Marcin Horała, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Government Plenipotentiary for Solidarity Transport Hub (STH), in Poznań, Wielkopolskie province, on Tuesday.

Marcin Horała stated that thanks to the STH, the train journey between Poznań and Warsaw would take about 1.5 hours – half the time shorter than today. The city of Kalisz will also gain a whole series of high-speed connections in the region.

“The prepared and implemented connections will affect the entire area, because even if there is no high-speed train stop in a given town, it will be easily accessible. Our goal is that almost all of Poland will be within half an hour’s reach from the station, and one can use connections from there to the whole country,” he added.

Mr Horała highlighted that thanks to the STH, a framework on which to build and further develop a railway network in individual parts of Poland will be created.

“In terms of transport, Poland will play in the world league – now, unfortunately, it is not like that. We have over 400 cities in Poland that have no rail connections at all. It is unlikely in the developed countries, but even such as the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, to happen. Thus, we have a certain gap to fill here,” said the government plenipotentiary for STH.

The deputy minister pointed out that along with the development of the network of passenger connections, the infrastructure necessary for the implementation of freight transport was to be gradually developed.

“At the moment, there is no capacity for them on the tracks. New railway lines, shifting the passenger traffic to these new tracks will mean that there will be much more space for freight transport as well,” he said.

The STH Railway Programme envisages the construction of almost 1,800 kilometres of new railways which are to be built by the end of 2034. These investments include a total of 12 routes, including 10 major corridors linking various regions of Poland to Warsaw and the STH.

The Solidarity Transport Hub is a planned transfer node between Warsaw and Łódź, integrating air, rail and road transport. The airport built there will be able to handle 45 million passengers per year initially. The STH is to be built by 2027 along with the implementation of the necessary connections with the components of the rail and road network.