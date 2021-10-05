Minsk responsible for ‘state-sponsored smuggling of migrants’: EC official

According to Ylva Johansson, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, the Belarusian regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka is responsible for “state-sponsored smuggling of migrants.” She pointed out on Tuesday during a debate in the European Parliament, that the Belarusian President’s desperation “is proof that EU sanctions are effective.”

A debate was held at the EP plenary session on the situation in Belarus after a year of protests and brutal repression by the regime.

“A year after the rigged elections [in Belarus], the situation in this country remains tragic. The Lukashenka’s regime continues its systematic efforts to silence all other independent voices… Currently, there are over 700 political prisoners in the country, and this number is constantly growing.” Ms Johansson stressed.

She emphasised that the instrumentalisation of migrants is another disturbing example of the Belarusian regime’s blatant disregard for international standards. She pointed out that “this year we have already seen more than 6,000 illegal immigrants crossing the Belarus-EU border, compared to just 150 last year.”

According to Ms Johansson, “Lukashenka’s desperation proves that EU sanctions are effective.”

“Each day strengthens the feeling that these are crazy steps undertaken by a regime that sees the course of history change. The regime’s goal is to destabilise the European Union. But it has seriously miscalculated,” she assessed.

The commissioner added that counteracting the illegal migration at the EU’s borders has been successful, pointing to a sharp decrease in the number of irregular arrivals from Belarus.

Ms Johansson reported that she visited Poland last week and spoke about provocations at the border with Mariusz Kamiński, Polish Minister of the Interior and Administration.

“My main message is and has been that we must protect our common border with common EU resources based on shared values. We must be firm and united towards Lukashenka… We must protect our borders and our values,” she stressed.

“The EU is and will be on the side of the Belarusian people,” the commissioner concluded.