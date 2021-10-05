Poland to send humanitarian aid convoy to Belarus over migration crisis

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government Strategic Reserves Agency (RARS) have decided to send a humanitarian aid convoy to Belarus in connection with the migration crisis, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz announced on Tuesday at a joint press conference with RARS head Michał Kuczmierowski.

“We have information proving that these people are staying in Belarus legally, they are accommodated in hotels owned by Belarusian entrepreneurs close to the authorities, and then deliberately transported to the EU border to smuggle them in,” the minister pointed out.

He went on, saying that Poland is aware that “Belarus’s aggressive actions often concern people, of greater or lesser awareness, who find themselves in a difficult situation.”

As he added, the charge d’affaires of Belarus in Poland received a note informing him about the Polish humanitarian convoy.

“We offer all the things that are needed, the trucks are ready for departure. But the note also asks the Belarusian side what, if any, additional requirements would be necessary,” said Mr Przydacz.

“Bearing in mind the humanitarian aspect of this crisis – although Poland is not the cause of it – we are a democratic state, based on certain principles and values. We want to show some kind of readiness to support those people who find themselves in a difficult situation,” the minister added, stressing that Poland’s policy towards the Minsk regime would not change.

Since August, the Polish Border Guard has prevented over 10,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, and 1,500 individuals have been arrested inside the country and taken to centres for foreigners. In September alone, there were 7,535 attempts to cross the border.

From September 2, due to the migratory pressure, a state of emergency has been in force in 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces, adjacent to the border with Belarus.

Initially introduced for 30 days, on September 30, the lower house agreed to extend the state of emergency for another 60 days.