We are responsible for guarding EU’s border: President

At the press conference after the meeting, Andrzej Duda reported that one of the topics of the talks with the President of Austria was the situation on the border with Belarus.

“We are responsible for guarding the border, because it is not only the border of the Republic of Poland, but also the border of the entire EU, it is the border of the Schengen area, it is also the border of European security. We fulfill our task as best as possible,” the President stressed.

He assured that the Polish side also wanted to provide migrants with humanitarian aid, but did not receive consent from the Belarusian authorities.

“If someone is responsible for the misfortune of these people… it is only the Belarusian side that welcomes these people, brings these people in by plane, pushes these people to the border and behaves in a way that has not been recorded so far in international relations, violating all norms,” Andrzej Duda pointed out.

He also reported that during the conversation the relations inside the EU, the Three Seas Fund as well as the commemoration of WWII victims were discussed.

“I assured Mr President that I would be very pleased if the Austrian government decided to join the Three Seas Fund. Today we are members of the Three Seas Initiative. I hope that this cooperation will develop dynamically,” Andrzej Duda stressed.

He also thanked the Austrian President for his contribution to building a memorial site for the victims of the Mauthausen-Gusen camp – a Nazi German concentration camp built in Austria where 27,000 Poles were murdered during WWII.

“I am very pleased with this visit by the President. I believe that it will contribute to the dynamisation of Polish-Austrian relations,” Andrzej Duda concluded.

The President of Austria pointed out that the country is one of the largest investors when it comes to direct investments in Poland.

“We have Austrian companies here in Poland, which employ about 50,000 people and a similar number of Poles work in Austria. This shows how close relations are. And this is of course of mutual interest,” Alexander Van der Bellen emphasised.

He also pointed out that both Presidents unanimously condemned the Belarusian regime for trying to destabilise the situation in Poland and Europe by causing a migration crisis.

President Van der Bellen thanked Andrzej Duda for his hospitality and invited him to pay a visit to Vienna.